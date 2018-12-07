Jazz center Rudy Gobert ejected after just three minutes against Rockets

It was a rough night for Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert on Thursday.

Well, more accurately, it was a rough three minutes.

Gobert picked up his first foul only one second into the Jazz’s game against the Houston Rockets at Vivint Smart Home Arena on the opening tip off. Then, less than three minutes into the game, Gobert had picked up his second foul.

On his way to the bench, the 26-year-old angrily slapped a pair of drinks off of the scorer’s table, sending them flying toward his bench. Not soon after he sat down on the bench, he was thrown out of the game.

Not long after, Gobert posted a picture on his Instagram story of him hanging out in the team weight room.

Rudy hit the weight room immediately after getting ejected.👀

(Via @rudygobert27 | IG) pic.twitter.com/VLni9YXB7O — Yahoo Sports NBA (@YahooSportsNBA) December 7, 2018





Gobert finished the night with just two points, one rebound and one assist. His absence didn’t seem to both the Jazz. Without Gobert, the team managed to win the contest 118-91. The win was even more dominant than it looked. At the end of the third quarter, the Jazz had held the Rockets to just 56 points. The Rockets needed a strong fourth quarter, in which they put up 35 points, to post a respectable score.

The ejection came just two days after Gobert was fined $15,000 by the league for comments he made criticizing the officiating after their loss to the Miami Heat on Sunday.

“I just want it to be consistent, at one point. Every night is the same s—. Every night has been the same s—,” Gobert said after the game Sunday, via the Salt Lake Tribune. “If you call something one way, you have to call it the other way. Once they start doing that, I’m going to have a little more respect. I’m just tired of it. Every game is the same.

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert played just three minutes against the Rockets on Thursday night before he was thrown out of the game. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

