Jazz brought Dwyane Wade to appease Donovan Mitchell?

One source with knowledge of the situation maintained Mitchell had no involvement in Wade purchasing a stake in the team. In any case, it’s a move many league observers have viewed as a direct attempt by Smith to appease Mitchell, who first formed a strong connection with Wade through their representation at Creative Artists Agency. “It’s a little bit of new-owner syndrome, too,” said an assistant general manager. “You come in, and you’re immediately told, ‘The star player, you want them to like you.'”

Source: Jake Fischer @ Bleacher Report

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Donovan Mitchell pokes his head in on Rudy Gobert's interview session pic.twitter.com/NV7bN1GDat – 1:03 AM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

Jazz beat Nuggets 122-110. Really, really solid 4Q to run away with the win, just like against Sacramento.

Gobert: 23p, 16r, ended up 9-16 FT.

Mitchell: 22p, 6a, 5to

Clarkson: 19p, 7-15 FG

Conley: 15p, 6-9 FG (nice).

Three game road trip next: HOU/CHI/MIL. – 12:32 AM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

FINAL: Jazz 122, Nuggets 110. Denver hung in there for 3 quarters but didn’t have enough juice w/o Jokic late. Rudy Gobert 23p, 16r. Mitchell 22p, 6a. Clarkson 19p. Conley 15p, 5a. Bogey 15p. Ingles 13p, 5r, 4a. Whiteside 10p. Utah improves to 4-0. HOU/CHI/MIL 3-game trip next. – 12:32 AM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

The Utah Jazz defeat the Denver Nuggets 122-110. Gobert goes 23 and 16 rebounds. Mitchell with 22, Clarkson with 19. Jokic has 24 in the first half, sits the second half. Utah moves to 3-0 on the season. On to Houston and the Rockets on Thursday night – 12:32 AM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Wow I can’t believe that actually got overturned in favor of Mitchell for a charge. How is that in Gordon’s path in legal guarding position? Think it should have been made a no-call if it had to be overturned. – 11:41 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

The Jazz probably should not have had to use a challenge on this. Mitchell was like two steps above the line. – 11:39 PM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

I asked De’Aaron Fox about the Kings’ Halloween party, who was the best costume & worst.

Tyrese Haliburton “did a lot, so he doesn’t count” with his Grinch. Said Davion Mitchell never took off his “It” mask, but him, Alex Len and Rico Hines were the best. pic.twitter.com/8qmxrKBkN9 – 11:34 PM

Sarah Todd @NBASarah

I feel like if Will Barton wants to have a shootout with Mitchell, Donovan will be happy to oblige. – 11:29 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

Jazz up 66-64 on the Nuggets at the half. Good game so far!

Jokic was incredible before leaving the game with a knee injury: 24 points on 9 shots, 6a, 6r. For Utah, Mitchell and Clarkson both have 12. Jazz shooting only 29% from 3. – 11:09 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Halftime in Salt Lake….the Jazz lead the Nuggets 66-64….12 and 7 from Mitchell. Jokic with 24. He was sublime. Gordon with 15. Great performances from those two – 11:08 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

5:25 remaining in the first half. The Jazz lead the Nuggets 56-45….Donovan Mitchell has 10 points and five assists…Clarkson with 12 off the bench. – 10:53 PM

Ben Anderson @BensHoops

Hard to see from my vantage point, but it looks like Gail Miller is at the Jazz game tonight with her husband sitting in the seats Ryan Smith was sitting in most of last season with Dwyane Wade. – 10:52 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Aaron Gordon went off in the first. Scored 10 and was killing the Jazz with bully ball. Mitchell had 8 and 3 assists for Utah in the first quarter. Jokic with 9-4-3 for Denver. He played really well – 10:31 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

End 1Q: Jazz 35, Nuggets 31. Aaron Gordon (10p) cooked both Royce and Bogey, but Eric Paschall had a couple good defensive possessions late. The Gobert/Conley lineup late gave Utah some breathing room vs. Denver’s bench. Conley and Mitchell both with 8p for Utah. – 10:29 PM

Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs

Aaron Gordon is killing the Jazz inside. Jokic showing Gobert still can’t stop him. MPJ looks active & has hit outside. And Denver’s only up by 1 because the Jazz are crashing the rim on offense and Mitchell is finding MPJ switched onto him. Still a good energy start for Denver. – 10:25 PM

Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto

Nuggets open the game at Utah with a turnover and a Donovan Mitchell dunk. Monte Morris hits from midrange to get Denver on the board the next trip down. – 10:04 PM

Ben Anderson @BensHoops

The Nuggets, who lead the NBA in turnovers at more than 20 per game, open the game by giving the ball to Donovan Mitchell for a breakaway dunk.

#takenote | @kslsports – 10:03 PM

Dan Favale @danfavale

“👏 extend 👏 mitchell 👏 robinson 👏” pic.twitter.com/8yQRNvoh6b – 9:46 PM

Brian Geltzeiler @hoopscritic

The strength that Mitchell Robinson added in the off-season is playing a big role in him effectively playing defense vs Joel Embiid – 9:38 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

That was an incredible rebound from Mitchell Robinson – 9:13 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Joel Embiid is down holding his face after catching an inadvertent elbow from Mitchell Robinson on that last play. He’s been down for a bit now. – 8:51 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Mitchell Robinson just doesn’t have the experience to deal with Embiid when he faces up. – 8:21 PM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

Kings rookie Davion Mitchell weighs in on his team struggling to close-out games in the fourth quarter, Sacramento’s shooting woes and having fans select his first NBA Top Shot moment.

FULL VIDEO: https://t.co/8NQYNx6JSi pic.twitter.com/UPCMx1YkqD – 8:12 PM

Dwyane Wade @DwyaneWade

You got 1 more day to make history with me on @nbatopshot‼️ When you get your 1st pack… you get a free 🔥 Moment from my 0506 season. Get yours at https://t.co/9HLCxXVElE pic.twitter.com/yxLoGPC9g4 – 8:00 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Mitchell Robinson has talked a ton about all the muscle he put on in the offseason. This matchup tonight is exactly why. No one with Joel Embiid’s skill and strength. Curious to see how Robinson responds when Embiid goes at him. – 7:33 PM

Let's go! – 7:08 PM

Let’s go! – 7:08 PM

Dwyane Wade @DwyaneWade

We do it FOR THE CULTURE‼️ Proud to be a part of this list of Champions committed to business excellence and uplifting Black and Brown communities. Thank you @ForbesTheCultur

https://t.co/mR7Tfx1xTV pic.twitter.com/8qysTb94yz – 6:54 PM

Barbara Barker @meanbarb

Kinda grooving on Mitchell Robinson’s Miami-Dolphins-turquoise shoes. pic.twitter.com/JvjFc9REaL – 5:37 PM

Austin Kent @AustinKent

Fans gonna put me of a job 🤣

Y’all watched their Oct. 20 opener, now stay tuned for how you can help pick Davion Mitchell’s Top Shot Debut.

🔜⭐️⭐️⭐️ pic.twitter.com/Bulcejpb6E – 4:25 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Davion Mitchell on his conversations with Chris Paul on leadership. pic.twitter.com/GgdAGBE1sV – 4:22 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Davion Mitchell is partnering with @nbatopshot and fans will get to vote on his first Top Shot moment. pic.twitter.com/IRPv0zgrzE – 4:01 PM

Chad Ford @chadfordinsider

Is the 2021 NBA Draft Class Already Better than the Class of 2020?

Evan Mobley, Scottie Barnes, Jalen Green, Josh Giddey, Davion Mitchell & Chris Duarte had big first weeks in the NBA. Is this one of the most talented draft classes ever?

https://t.co/1kqIY9Umyc pic.twitter.com/zF5yg95A8x – 1:30 PM

Donovan Mitchell @spidadmitchell

🚀👨‍🚀🔴 @cryptocom #FFTB

#ad pic.twitter.com/rIipCLiFBt – 12:00 PM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

Nerlens Noel (sore left knee) is listed as questionable for tonight’s game vs. the Sixers. Thibs said Monday that Noel was “50/50” to suit up Tuesday night.

Mitchell Robinson (foot) is not on the injury report and will be available tonight. – 10:21 AM

There does not appear to be any connection between Mitchell’s interests and the ouster of former president Dennis Lindsey. That decision stemmed largely, sources confirmed to B/R, from a rift between the executive and Snyder in which Smith sided with his head coach. Jazz staffers point specifically to Lindsey selecting Udoka Azubuike in the first round of the 2020 draft, as well as other draft additions that failed to make an NBA impact as a main stimulant in the turmoil between the president and Snyder. -via Bleacher Report / October 27, 2021