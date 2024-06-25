Jazz will take ‘best player available’ in NBA Draft

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – The Utah Jazz own three picks in the 2024 NBA Draft, which begins Wednesday night on ABC4. The Jazz currently have the #10 and #29 picks in the first round, and the #32 overall pick in the second round.

Jazz general manager Justin Zanik met with the media on Monday, and he said this year’s draft may be as wide open as it’s ever been.

“We’ve been doing this for a long time,” Zanik said. “We’re ready. We can make the pick today. I think it’s going to be fascinating this year. I just think it’s just much more flat this year than other years. So I really think it’s going to be hard to predict.”

Jazz CEO Danny Ainge has not been shy when it comes to draft day trades. Several Jazz players like Walker Kessler, John Collins, Jordan Clarkson and even Lauri Markannen have been rumored to possibly be dealt.

If the Jazz could package a player and a couple of picks to move up in the draft, which appears to be top heavy in talent this year.

“This year for us, it’s going to be best player available,” Zanik said. “I think that is just where we are as a team right now. The other thing we’re doing, as we always do, we’re looking at opportunities to move up, move down, move out.”

Last season, the Jazz had three first round picks and made them all, selecting Taylor Hendricks at #9, Keyonte George at #16 and Brice Sensabaugh with the 28th pick.

While draft day deals are bound to be made, Zanik says the most likely possibility is that the Jazz stay right where they are.

“The most likely scenario is we pick our picks, because it always takes another team to agree,” Zanik said. “But we’re working on it.”

The first round of the NBA Draft will begin at 6:00 Wednesday on ABC4, with round two on Thursday at 2:00 MT on ESPN.

