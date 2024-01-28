Jazz 134, Hornets 122: Inside the numbers

Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen, left, looks to drive against Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond) | AP

CHARLOTTE — The Utah Jazz beat the beat the Charlotte Hornets 134-122 on Saturday night at the Spectrum Center.

Here’s a look inside the numbers from the victory:

Best performance: Lauri Markkanen scored a team-high 33 points for the Jazz.

Worst performance: Though Ish Smith set the table for a lot of guys, dishing out 12 assists, he finished with zero points on 0-of-5 shooting, in 29 minutes.

82: The Utah Jazz scored a franchise record 82 points in the first half on Saturday night.

23: After an incredible first half, the Jazz relaxed a little bit too much and turned in a 23-point third quarter, going 1-of-9 from 3-point land and allowing the Hornets to score 41 points.

43: P.J. Washington scored a game-high 43 points for the Hornets on a wildly efficient 17-of-22 from the field, including 7-of-9 from deep.

Best of the best: Once again the Jazz had six people score in double figures. In addition to Markkanen’s 33 points, Collin Sexton had 24, John Collins finished with 20, Jordan Clarkson added 14 and Walker Kessler and Keyonte George both chipped in 10.

Worst of the worst: The Jazz’s third quarter peformance allowed Washington to get hot and he continued to be a problem the rest of the game. After scoring just 12 points in the first half, Washington scored 10 points in the third quarter, which propelled him to a 21-point fourth quarter.