Jazz 124, Thunder 117: Inside the numbers

Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton (2) reacts to a foul called during an NBA basketball game between the Utah Jazz and the Oklahoma City Thunder at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024. | Megan Nielsen, Deseret News

The Utah Jazz beat the Western Conference leading Oklahoma City Thunder 124-117 on Tuesday night at the Delta Center.

Here’s a look inside the numbers from the Jazz victory:

Best performance: Lauri Markkanen went 5-of-7 from 3-point land and had a game-high 33 points in 36 minutes to go with 11 rebounds and two assists.

Worst performance: Josh Giddey was the only Thunder player who failed to score in double digits. You don’t need your entire starting lineup to do that, but this was compounded by the fact that he didn’t impact the game in the way that he usually does for the Thunder.

During his pregame interview, OKC head coach Mark Daigneault praised Giddey for how much he opens up the Thunder’s playbook due to his ability as a passer, but Giddey didn’t make his mark there either, finishing with just eight points and two assists.

Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) dunks the ball during an NBA basketball game between the Utah Jazz and the Oklahoma City Thunder at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024. | Megan Nielsen, Deseret News

Utah Jazz forward John Collins (20) shoots the ball with Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren (7) on defense during an NBA basketball game between the Utah Jazz and the Oklahoma City Thunder at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024. | Megan Nielsen, Deseret News

Bench points: The Jazz bench outscored the Thunder bench 45-23. The Jazz’s bench has been such a huge part of the team’s successes this season and in games when they can win bench minutes, against top-tier teams, it is invaluable.

51.4%: The Thunder shot 19-of-37 (51.4%) from beyond the arc, putting pressure on the Jazz to win the game in other areas and really pick up things defensively.

15: The Jazz generated 19 second-chance points through 15 offensive rebounds.

Best of the best: Markkanen had 17 of his 33 points and went 3-of-3 from deep in the third quarter to push the Jazz back into the game after they were down by as many as 12 in that quarter alone.

Worst of the worst: Giddey scored zero points and committed one foul in his 6 minutes and 36 seconds on the floor in the fourth quarter.