Jazz 102, Clippers 131: Inside the numbers

The Utah Jazz lost, 131-102, to the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday night at Crypto.com Arena.

Here’s a look inside the numbers from the Jazz’s loss:

Best performance: James Harden didn’t finish with the most points on the Clippers roster but had an impressive triple-double, finishing with 13 points, 15 assists and 10 rebounds.

Worst performance: Prior to Friday, Collin Sexton hadn’t scored fewer than 14 points since Jan. 29. Against the Clippers he finished with just 12 points on 3-of-14 shooting from the field.

71.4%: The Clippers opened up the game shooting 71.4% from 3-point range and 74.9% overall in the first quarter.

17: Talen Horton-Tucker was the Jazz’s leading scorer on Friday night. He finished with 17 points.

75-42: The Clippers’ 75-42 lead over the Jazz was the Clippers largest first-half lead in franchise history.

Best of the best: While Harden’s points didn’t lead the night, his work as a facilitator had such a huge impact on the Clippers’, leading to eight different players scoring double-digits for Los Angeles. Terrence Mann was actually the game’s highest scorer with 19 points, but the Clippers had an incredibly balanced scoring effort.

Worst of the worst: The Jazz were outscored 41-16 in the 1st quarter. By the end of the opening period, the game was all but decided.