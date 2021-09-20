Jazmine Jones, New York Liberty celebrate unlikely WNBA playoff berth

Sabrina Ionescu shined for the Liberty in their win over the Mystics on Friday. (Jesse Louie/Just Women's Sports)

The New York Liberty sneaked into the playoffs on the final day of the WNBA regular season thanks to two results going their way.

After the Liberty snapped their eight-game skid and beat the Washington Mystics on Friday night, they needed both the Mystics and Sparks to lose on Sunday to earn the eighth seed in the playoffs based on the head-to-head advantage. The Lynx took care of business against the Mystics and the Wings downed the Sparks, sending the Liberty to the playoffs for the first time since 2017.

Many of the Liberty players were watching the action closely, according to their social media accounts, and celebrated accordingly.

Jazmine Jones was quick to thank Wings guards Marina Mabrey and Arike Ogunbowale on Twitter. Ogunbowale led Dallas with 20 points, while Mabrey had 16 points and five assists in the win.

New York’s Jones, Reshanda Gray, Michaela Onyenwere and DiDi Richards celebrated over Instagram Live.

Reshanda Gray, Jazmine Jones, Michaela Onyenwere, and DiDi Richards are celebrating the Liberty’s first playoff berth since 2017 over on IG Live. #OwnTheCrown#SeafoamPostSzn#WNBApic.twitter.com/R8Eu13x1CL — Myles (@MylesEhrlich) September 19, 2021

Story continues

The entire Liberty team appeared to be locked in to see what their fate would be on Sunday.

Michaela Onyenwere, DiDi Richards, and Reshanda Gray are watching the game together in an apartment, while Natasha Howard is watching Wings/Sparks on her phone at a (very late) brunch right now. Whole team is locked in to the action! #OwnTheCrown #WNBA https://t.co/d5NfyVqYqf pic.twitter.com/Or843FvKfG — Myles (@MylesEhrlich) September 19, 2021

Sabrina Ionescu posted in celebration, with the caption: “Playoffs bound, locked in…”

Onyenwere then summed it all up in two words.

STAYIN ALIVE! — michaela onyenwere (@monyenwere_) September 19, 2021

The post Jazmine Jones, New York Liberty celebrate unlikely WNBA playoff berth appeared first on Just Women's Sports.