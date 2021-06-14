Jazmine Jones with a 3-pointer vs. Phoenix Mercury
Golden State Warriors guard Nico Mannion will reportedly compete for Team Italy in their qualifying run to the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.
Simu Liu has criticised the show over representation.
Novak Djokovic left the court to go the locker room for a little chat with himself after dropping the first two sets of the French Open final Sunday. Part of him worried he was too diminished and depleted to overcome that deficit against his younger, fresher foe, Stefanos Tsitsipas. Aided by flawless serving down the stretch, a determined Djokovic summoned his imperious best and came all the way back to beat Tsitsipas 6-7 (6), 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 for his second championship at Roland Garros and 19th Grand Slam title overall — one away from the men's record shared by Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.
Downing Street has defended Boris Johnson’s beach barbecue at the G7 summit, as photos of the world leaders mingling without social distancing sparked anger among hospitality chiefs. The Prime Minister and his wife Carrie hosted the informal gathering in the late evening sun on Saturday on wooden decking above the sands of Carbis Bay. Images emerged of the senior politicians and their spouses enjoying an aerial acrobatics display by the Red Arrows, before standing around chatting in loose groups
Representative Paul Gosar helped incite the insurrection on January 6. Now it's harder for him to get things done on the hill.
The league MVP is out.
Novak Djokovic claimed a 19th Grand Slam title and became the first man in 52 years to win all four majors twice when he came from two sets down to beat Stefanos Tsitsipas in a gripping French Open final on Sunday.
HoopsHype ranks the five players who have appeared most on our Trade Rumors Page over the past week, headlined by Kemba Walker.
Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo played his best game of the series with 34 points, and the Brooklyn Nets' Kyrie Irving sprained his ankle.
When Stefanos Tsitsipas' first Grand Slam final had ended, he sank into his changeover chair and buried his head in a towel. Novak Djokovic has that effect on opponents. Tsitsipas built a big lead and appeared on his way to an upset victory at the French Open, but Djokovic mounted an improbable comeback to win his 19th major title Sunday, 6-7 (6), 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4.
What is a hitter supposed to do?
If it is tough enough to beat Rafael Nadal at Roland-Garros, it is equally challenging to come back two days later and score another victory against an inspired opponent – which is what Novak Djokovic had to do in Paris on Sunday. But Djokovic, as the sporting world knows, is a man with no limits. He just keeps pushing on, playing more and more perfect tennis, until the job is done. The world No 1 lost the opening two sets of the French Open final to Stefanos Tsitsipas, the freakishly talented G
Phil Mickelson wanted Barkley to drive two hours last Thanksgiving for a practice round ahead of The Match III.
With James Harden out and Kyrie Irving going down with an ankle injury, the NBA TV analysts question how far Brooklyn can go without 2 of its superstars.
Kyler Murray didn't need many words to explain.
Despite dropping the first two sets to Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas, top-seeded Novak Djokovic rallied to win his 19th career Grand Slam.
Jokic has himself to blame for this frustration foul.
The quest for the Stanley Cup is underway. Here are the 2021 NHL playoff dates, times, television and results.
Who will meet in the 2021 Stanley Cup Final?
Watch the UFC 262 highlights and recap from the flyweight championship bout between Deveison Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno from Saturday's event at Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona. Moreno took the belt in this immediate rematch. (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube) UFC 263 Bonuses: Brandon Moreno earns an extra $50,000 for finishing Deiveson Figueiredo