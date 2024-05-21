Jayvan Boggs announces top four schools after Ohio State decommit

Four-star wide receiver Jayvan Boggs decommitted from Ohio State in March. He now has set a new top four list. The Florida native has USC, UCF, Georgia and Missouri in his top four.

“My recruitment is wide open again and I am hearing everyone out,” Boggs told On3 at the beginning of April. “Over the last few weeks, I talked things over with my parents and decided to back off the commitment to Ohio State, take official visits and find the best place for me.”

Boggs is a 6-foot, 188-pound receiver out of Cocoa Beach (Florida). He is rated as the No. 24 wide receiver, the No. 27 player in the state, and the No. 189 recruit overall in his class, per the 247Sports composite.

He has locked in official visits with each of his finalists. He will see the Knights (May 31), Trojans (June 7), Bulldogs (June 14) and Tigers (June 21).

Boggs’ junior season earned him Mr. Football honors in the state of Florida in 2023. His 93 catches, 1,500 receiving yards and 24 touchdowns are single-season school records.

NEWS: Four-Star WR Jayvan Boggs is down to 4️⃣ Schools, he tells me for @on3recruits The 6’1 200 WR from Cocoa, FL will announce his Commitment on July 4th Was formerly committed to Ohio State Where Should He Go?👇🏽https://t.co/rFIL4wZvav pic.twitter.com/Grqkp0TI1B — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) May 21, 2024

