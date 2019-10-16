It isn't difficult to spot that beard and majestic flow.

Jayson Werth, Mark Lerner hug.♥️ pic.twitter.com/I6IOmmz70t — Rudy Gersten (@DCBarno) October 16, 2019

Jayson Werth was at Nationals Park to see his former teammates advance to the first World Series in franchise history. There was no doubt that he was ecstatic for who they swept to get there.

Jayson Werth is pumped. pic.twitter.com/ki1bdmCpo1 — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) October 16, 2019

Werth, a bona fide slugger for the Nationals during the last seven seasons in the MLB, also has fond memories against the St. Louis Cardinals. Anyone remember this moment from Game 4 of the NLDS in 2012?

That game-winning walk-off home run forced a decisive Game 5, which Washington ultimately lost. Yet, the resiliency he showed throughout his career and in that Game 4 moment is the same type of resiliency this Nats team has had all season. After going 19-31 through late May, the Nats now find themselves as National League champs. Even sweeter? Revenge against the Cardinals in the process.

Jayson Werth on hand for another historic Nationals victory over the Cardinals originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington