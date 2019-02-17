Jayson Tatum's wild Skills Challenge win had Celtics Twitter buzzing

Darren Hartwell
NBC Sports Boston

In a building full of household NBA names, a 20-year-old kid stole the show.

That'd be Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum, who won the Skills Challenge at NBA All-Star Weekend on Saturday night by hitting a ridiculous half-court bank shot to defeat Trae Young in the final round.

It was probably the most dramatic finish since the Skills Challenge first launched in 2003, so naturally, it sent Twitter into a frenzy.

Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora was one of the first to shout out Tatum after the dramatic victory.

Celtics legend Bill Russell also had a pretty good view of Tatum's heroics.

... As did Tatum's mother, Brandy Cole.

Celtics forward Marcus Morris and assistant general manager Mike Zarren showed their young swingman some love, too.

Weird Celtics Twitter predictably had a field day with Tatum, who became the first player in franchise history to win the Skills Challenge.

Go get those tacos, Jayson.

