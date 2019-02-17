Jayson Tatum's wild Skills Challenge win had Celtics Twitter buzzing originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

In a building full of household NBA names, a 20-year-old kid stole the show.

That'd be Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum, who won the Skills Challenge at NBA All-Star Weekend on Saturday night by hitting a ridiculous half-court bank shot to defeat Trae Young in the final round.

"NO HE DIDN'T!"@jaytatum0 hit the half-court bomb to defeat Trae Young and win the #TacoBellSkills challenge! 😱 pic.twitter.com/5NMz3h4Ajt — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 17, 2019

It was probably the most dramatic finish since the Skills Challenge first launched in 2003, so naturally, it sent Twitter into a frenzy.

Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora was one of the first to shout out Tatum after the dramatic victory.

Celtics legend Bill Russell also had a pretty good view of Tatum's heroics.

... As did Tatum's mother, Brandy Cole.

Nobody picked us to win huh! It's cool we love it when y'all doubt us 🙌🏽💪🏽 I 👀 ya J Money!!!!! @jaytatum0 — BCole_Esq (@Brandy_N_Cole) February 17, 2019

Celtics forward Marcus Morris and assistant general manager Mike Zarren showed their young swingman some love, too.

Yessir JT !!!@jaytatum0 — Marcus Morris (@MookMorris2) February 17, 2019

Weird Celtics Twitter predictably had a field day with Tatum, who became the first player in franchise history to win the Skills Challenge.

That's easily the coolest way to win the skills competition possible — MIND SHERPA (Jerome Ayahuasca) 69☭ (@HebertofRiffs) February 17, 2019

Jayson Tatum defeats Trae Young in embarrassing fashion to win the NBA Skills Challenge pic.twitter.com/pDKW2RU9Bp — Off the Glass (@otgbasketball) February 17, 2019

TATUM DID IT FOR THE TACOS — Joe Hill (@Joe_Hill8) February 17, 2019

Go get those tacos, Jayson.

