Jayson Tatum's parents react to Celtics star's historic milestone
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Jayson Tatum's parents fired up after son hits historic milestone originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
Jayson Tatum's 22-point effort Sunday night was far from his best game of the season. But it earned rave reviews from his two biggest fans.
The Boston Celtics forward reached a milestone against the Charlotte Hornets at TD Garden by becoming the youngest player in franchise history to reach 5,000 career points at 23 years and 32 days old.
Celtics-Hornets observations: Fournier giving C's exactly what they need
Guess who caught wind of that milestone? Tatum's mother, Brandy Cole, and his father, Justin Tatum, who both celebrated their son's achievement on Twitter.
“At 23 years, 32 days old Jayson Tatum just became the youngest player in Celtics history to reach 5,000 career points.” Thats my baby!!!!
— BCole_Esq (@Brandy_N_Cole) April 5, 2021
He’s Special!!! 💯💯 #MyBoy https://t.co/er3082CMZw
— Teezy (@tatumjustin40) April 5, 2021
Nothing beats Proud Parent Twitter.
After the Celtics cruised to a 116-86 win -- thanks in part to Tatum's 15 points in third quarter -- the young C's star relished in his parents' approval, retweeting his father's tweet and writing a fitting response to his mother.
Moms proud of me that’s all that matter 🙏🏽 https://t.co/GCdd2RZwPk
— Jayson Tatum (@jaytatum0) April 5, 2021
It's easy to see why Brandy Cole and Justin Tatum are proud of Jayson, who has blossomed from a skinny St. Louis kid to a two-time NBA All-Star before his 24th birthday.
For more on Tatum's rise to stardom, check out this interview with Brandy (featuring a cameo from Deuce) from last February on NBC Sports Boston.