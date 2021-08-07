Jayson Tatum's Olympic gold medal creates new nickname for Celtics star

Tatum's Olympic gold medal win creates new nickname for Celtics star originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum added another prestigious honor to his basketball resume Friday night: Olympic gold medalist.

Tatum's 19 points and team-high seven rebounds helped power USA Basketball to a 87-82 gold medal game win over France at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics on Friday night.

The Olympic triumph also has created another nickname for Tatum: Gold medal Jay.

St. Louis to Tokyo… whole lot to smile about! “Gold Medal Jay” when you see me please!🥇 pic.twitter.com/3LQPsURqsv — Jayson Tatum (@jaytatum0) August 7, 2021

Not a bad nickname.

The 23-year-old superstar became the first Celtics player to win Olympic gold since Larry Bird accomplished the feat with the famous 1992 Dream Team in Barcelona. A few other players since 1992 have won Olympic gold before joining the Celtics (Kevin Garnett, Shaquille O'Neal, etc.), but Tatum is the first since Bird to do it while playing for the C's at the same time.