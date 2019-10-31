Jayson Tatum's heroics in Celtics-Bucks produced epic photo with Paul Pierce
It might be too early in the season to label any victory as a "statement win", but a strong case could have been made for that Thursday at TD Garden where the Boston Celtics erased a double-digit deficit to beat the Milwaukee Bucks.
The Celtics overturned that deficit with a dominant third quarter during which they outscored the Bucks 38-18. Celtics forward Jayson Tatum was among the catalysts of his team's second-half surge, and he closed the third quarter with two clutch 3-point shots.
The final one gave the C's a 77-76 lead entering the fourth quarter, and it also brought the Garden crowd to its feet. Included in the crowd was Celtics legend Paul Pierce, who had a courtside seat to Tatum's heroics. The two of them even high-fived after Tatum's clutch shot to end the third quarter. Check out the scene in the video below:
The moment also produced this epic photograph:
Tatum finished with 25 points to help lead Boston to a 116-105 win.
The Celtics have won three consecutive games after losing the season opener, and their record could improve greatly over the next few weeks thanks to a soft upcoming schedule.
