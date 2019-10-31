It might be too early in the season to label any victory as a "statement win", but a strong case could have been made for that Thursday at TD Garden where the Boston Celtics erased a double-digit deficit to beat the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Celtics overturned that deficit with a dominant third quarter during which they outscored the Bucks 38-18. Celtics forward Jayson Tatum was among the catalysts of his team's second-half surge, and he closed the third quarter with two clutch 3-point shots.

The final one gave the C's a 77-76 lead entering the fourth quarter, and it also brought the Garden crowd to its feet. Included in the crowd was Celtics legend Paul Pierce, who had a courtside seat to Tatum's heroics. The two of them even high-fived after Tatum's clutch shot to end the third quarter. Check out the scene in the video below:

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The moment also produced this epic photograph:

Tatum finished with 25 points to help lead Boston to a 116-105 win.

Story continues

The Celtics have won three consecutive games after losing the season opener, and their record could improve greatly over the next few weeks thanks to a soft upcoming schedule.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.

Jayson Tatum's heroics in Celtics-Bucks produced epic photo with Paul Pierce originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston