Jayson Tatum's dunk put LeBron James on a poster one year ago today

The Boston Celtics have a potentially treacherous offseason ahead. But let's remember the good times, shall we?

At this time last year, the scrappy Celtics had pushed LeBron James' Cleveland Cavaliers to Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals without Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward.

The C's fell short in that Game 7 on May 27, 2018 ... but not before Jayson Tatum put himself on the map. Here's the play that's still talked about today: The Celtics rookie dunking all over James in the fourth quarter.

Can we see that again in a 360-degree, slo-mo replay?

Tatum put the best player in the world on a poster -- literally in this case, as the 21-year-old has a "big-ass picture" of the play in his house.

Tatum called that dunk his "most memorable play ever" and "the best thing I've ever done in basketball" in a recent interview with NBC Sports Boston's Kyle Draper.

"I probably watched it two million times," Tatum admitted. "I look at different things. The crowd's reaction. Marcus Morris is right under the basket. Paul Pierce was on the baseline. He almost jumped onto the court."

Quite the moment for a kid who grew up watching James as a kid.

Plenty has changed in the 365 days since that dunk; James' Los Angeles Lakers missed the playoffs entirely, while Tatum's Celtics flamed out in the second round to raise questions about Boston's future.

But Tatum will always have that poster.

