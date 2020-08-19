Jayson Tatum wore these awesome Larry Bird-themed shorts to Celtics vs. 76ers Game 2

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum arrived at the arena for his team's playoff game against the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday in style.

Tatum was wearing some pretty cool Larry Bird-themed shorts. If you look closely at the photo in the tweet below, you can see a picture of Sesame Street's Big Bird character wearing the Celtics legend's No. 33 jersey.

👀 channeling a Legend 3️⃣3️⃣ pic.twitter.com/zKIRnDDrey — Boston Celtics (@celtics) August 19, 2020

It's always cool to see the current generation of Celtics stars pay tribute to the great players of the team's past.

Tatum has a long, long way to go before he builds a playoff resume as impressive as Bird's, but you can't deny he's off to a good start. The 22-year-old forward scored a playoff career high 32 points with a team-leading 13 rebounds to help carry the Celtics to a Game 1 win in their first round playoff series versus the Sixers.

In fact, Tatum became the youngest Celtics player to tally 30 or more points and 10 or more rebounds in a single playoff game.

Youngest Celtics with 30+ PTS and 10+ REB in a Playoff Game – All-time



YRS Days

2020 Jayson Tatum 22 167

1957 Tommy Heinsohn 22 230

1980 Larry Bird 23 129

1980 Larry Bird 23 135 pic.twitter.com/lzkCUMi8fs











— CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) August 19, 2020

