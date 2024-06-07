Jayson Tatum Wears China Streetball Tournament-Inspired Jordan Tatum 2 to Start the NBA Finals





More from Footwear News





The NBA Finals are here, and Jayson Tatum hit the court during Game 1 in a bold player edition (PE) of his Jordan Tatum 2 signature shoe.

Jordan Brand created the Jordan Tatum 2 “Next Stop Dongdan” PE for the Boston Celtics star, a shoe inspired by Dongdan, a summer streetball tournament that takes place in China. The brand said this colorway “celebrates the culture and sunsets that can only be witnessed at the tournament.”

The look is replete with purple, pink and turquoise hues, and features an eye-catching pattern on the upper utilizing those colors.

Jayson Tatum in the Jordan Tatum 2 “Next Stop Dongdan.”

Although this colorway isn’t available at retail, several other Jordan Tatum 2 colorways can be shopped now via Nike.com. The shoe retails for $125.

In terms of tech, the Jordan Tatum 2 is constructed with a full-length Nike Air Strobel unit to support quick shifts, a supportive Phylon frame that is paired with a flexible plastic insert at the heel to work with the wearer’s movement, and strategically placed foam and textile pods at key pressure points on the foot for comfort without sacrificing support. Also, Jordan Brand reduced the amount of rubber on the outsole and created a single layer mesh upper, which the brand explained creates “the lightest shoe in the Jordan lineup.”

The Celtics beat the Dallas Mavericks 107-89 in Game 1 on Thursday night at the TD Garden in Boston. Game 2 is scheduled for Sunday at 8 p.m. ET, and will air live on ABC.

About the Author

Peter Verry is the Senior News and Features Editor for Athletic and Outdoor at Footwear News. He oversees coverage of the two fast-paced and ultracompetitive markets, which includes conducting in-depth interviews with industry leaders and writing stories on sneakers and outdoor shoes. He is a lifelong sneaker addict (and shares his newest purchases via @peterverry on Instagram) and spends most of his free time on a trail. He holds an M.A. in journalism from Hofstra University and can be reached at peter.verry@footwearnews.com.









Best of Footwear News

Sign up for FN's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.