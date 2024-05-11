Jayson Tatum has to step up in Game 3 vs. the Cavaliers

Star Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum needs to step up for his team vs. the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 3 of their 2024 Eastern Conference semifinals series on Saturday (May 11). The St. Louis native has been in something of a slump in recent games, and it is coming at the worst possible time of year. Can he put his yips behind him and find a way to contribute more efficiently to wins?

Despite Tatum averaging 21.7 points, 10 rebounds, and 5.4 assists per game, his shooting efficiency has been a concern, with a field goal percentage of 40.7% and a 3-point shooting percentage of just 26.8%. What will it take to get top-five Tatum back?

The hosts of the CLNS Media “Garden Report” podcast, Bobby Manning, Josue Pavon, Jimmy Toscano, A. Sherrod Blakely and John Zannis, shared their thoughts on JT’s play of late on a recent episode. Check it out below!

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire