Jayson Tatum shows off a flurry of moves playing 1-on-1 with Bradley Beal and Chris Paul

Tis the season to overreact to videos of NBA players working out in the offseason.

This time around, we watch Celtics star Jayson Tatum play 1-on-1 with Wizards guard Bradley Beal and the newly minted member of the Thunder, Chris Paul. All three of them work with prominent skills coach Drew Hanlen, who's other known clients include Joel Embiid, Mo Bamba, Zach Lavine and Semi Ojeleye, among others.

Hanlen gave an update on Tatum's development this summer recently and said his focus has been on shooting more threes, getting to the rim more and limiting mid-range jumpers. One development you can get a glimpse into is him shooting threes off the dribble quicker and with more rhythm.

With the departures of Kyrie Irving and Al Horford, Tatum is expected to be a focal point in the Celtics' offense alongside Kemba Walker and Jaylen Brown. Increasing his efficiency by taking more threes should help him make the All-Star team and average over 20 points, which is a goal he has already set for himself.

Beal and Paul are good defenders, but we can't get too carried away with these videos. However, it's fun to watch a player use new moves against the NBA's elite, so, by all means, watch the video 50 times over like the rest of us.

Tatum will likely get a chance to put all of these new moves to work, as he's a near-lock to make Team USA's final roster for the FIBA World Cup next month. There he will get a chance to play with Kemba Walker and possibly Brown and Marcus Smart as well.

