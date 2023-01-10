Jayson Tatum sets Celtics all-time record during Bulls game

Jayson Tatum passes John Havlicek for new Celtics record originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Jayson Tatum already holds a number of Boston Celtics records at only 24 years old. He added another one to his résumé on Monday night.

After back-to-back 3-pointers vs. the Chicago Bulls, Tatum passed the great John Havlicek (1,193 in 1971) for the most points scored by a Celtic in the first half of a season, according to C's radio voice Sean Grande.

Just another impressive milestone for Tatum, who has had a knack for joining legendary Celtics company over the last few years.

Tatum is on the verge of a fourth consecutive All-Star selection. He's in the NBA MVP conversation as he entered Monday with a career-high 30.8 points per game on 47.2 percent shooting.