Jayson Tatum sets Celtics record for most points in four-game sweep

Jayson Tatum breaks his own Celtics record in sweep vs. Nets

Two years after setting a playoff scoring record for the Boston Celtics, Jayson Tatum has raised the bar yet again.

In sweeping away the Brooklyn Nets, Boston's superstar forward tallied 118 points over four games -- despite fouling out in the fourth quarter of Game 4.

The scoring total was enough for Tatum to set a new franchise record for total points in a four-game sweep, surpassing his own total from the 2020 postseason, when the Celtics knocked out the Philadelphia 76ers in four straight.

The Nets are 1-8 in their last 9 playoff games dating back to Game 3 of the 2021 Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Bucks.



Tatum had 29 points in Game 4 before picking up his sixth foul with 2:49 to go in regulation.

For all of the ups and downs for Boston over the last several seasons, this was its third sweep of a postseason series since 2019; in addition to this series and the 2020 series vs. Philadelphia, the Celtics knocked out the Indiana Pacers in four games in the first round in 2019.