Jayson Tatum selected to All-NBA First Team; Jaylen Brown snubbed

The 2023-24 All-NBA teams were announced Wednesday before Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals. The Boston Celtics have just one representative.

C’s forward Jayson Tatum was selected to the first team for the third consecutive year. He’s the first Celtics player to be voted first-team All-NBA in at least three straight seasons since Larry Bird, who was a first-team All-NBA selection nine straight years from 1979-80 through 1987-88.

Tatum averaged 26.9 points, 8.1 rebounds and a career-high 4.9 assists per game this season, while shooting 47.1 percent from the field and 37.6 percent from 3-point range.

Celtics guard Jaylen Brown just missed the cut to make third-team All-NBA. He earned 50 voting points, 20 fewer than the lowest vote-getter on the third team, Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker. You can view the full voting results below:

Brown, who earned second-team All-NBA honors last year, averaged 23 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game this season while shooting 49.9 percent from the field and 35.4 percent from 3-point range, He also received three All-Defensive first-team votes.

The elite performances by Tatum and Brown helped the Celtics earn the league’s best record at 64-18.

The Celtics are seven victories away from winning their first championship since 2008 after beating the Indiana Pacers in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Tuesday night.

More Celtics coverage

Boston Celtics

Boston Celtics

Boston Celtics

This story uses functionality that may not work in our app. Click here to open the story in your web browser.