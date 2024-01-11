Jayson Tatum scores a season-high 45 points in Boston’s win vs. T-Wolves

There are games where the greatness of All-NBA Boston Celtics small forward Jayson Tatum just sort of sneaks up on you. And in the Celtics’ signature, 127-120 overtime win vs. the Western Conference-leading Minnesota Timberwolves, the St. Louis native did exactly that, exploding in the contest’s second half to put up a game-high 45 points to lead all scorers.

It would be his best scoring night of the season, tying a mark set vs. the Charlotte Hornets in November. Tatum did so on a sizzling 12-of-26 shooting from the floor overall, going 6-of-11 from beyond the arc, and a near-perfect 13-of-14 from the free throw line. The Duke alum also put up 4 rebounds, 2 assists, and a steal with just one turnover and 3 personal fouls in 42 minutes of playing time for his best outing of the season exactly when the Celtics needed it most.

If you missed the Tatum offensive master class (which had some very impressive defense in it as well), fan favorite Boston videographer Tomasz Kordylewski put together a highlight reel of his big game.

Check it out above!

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire