Jayson Tatum on what he said to Grant Williams while sending him into the stands

Not all that long after leaving former teammate Dennis Schroder sprawled on the Toronto Raptors’ home court, a new, ice-cold version of star Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum sent ex-Celtics forward Grant Williams flying after an attempted buzzer heave in Boston’s win over the Dallas Mavericks.

Speaking to the media about the incident postgame via CLNS Media, the St. Louis native said, “Yeah, I tried to kick that (expletive). I (am not) going to lie.” As to what he said to Williams after hip-checking him into the stands with gusto, we will just have to guess what transpired between them.

“I can’t repeat what I said, but it was all friendly, competitive nature” explained Tatum. “But I had to get one off.”

The two former teammates were not even on the same plane in the contest, with Tatum going off for 39 points, 11 rebounds, and 5 assists while Williams logged just 2 points, 3 rebounds, and 2 assists.

