Jayson Tatum roasts Evan Turner for not joining Celtics at practice yet

Jayson Tatum roasts Evan Turner for not joining C's at practice originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Evan Turner joined the Boston Celtics as an assistant coach for the 2020-21 NBA season, but he hasn't yet made an appearance at C's camp.

“He’ll start some time shortly. But he hasn’t been here yet," Brad Stevens said Thursday about Turner's absence. Stevens previously stated Turner wouldn't be joining the team for a couple of weeks.

Still, Celtics star Jayson Tatum couldn't miss an opportunity to roast him. Turner posted a photo to Instagram on Thursday, to which Tatum responded, “Lol yo when u coming to practice?”

Turner's response was even better. “don’t do that, I’m working remotely 😂😂” he wrote.

Whenever Turner does join the team, he'll be welcomed with open arms. Jaylen Brown recently called Turner a "great hire" for the Celtics.

Turner spent 2014-16 in Boston as a player. The 32-year-old has enjoyed a 10-year career with the Philadelphia 76ers, Indiana Pacers, Celtics, Portland Trail Blazers and Atlanta Hawks.