Jayson Tatum responds to Kyrie Irving's comments about Celtics fans

Tatum responds to Kyrie's comments about Celtics fans originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

After the Brooklyn Nets' win over the Boston Celtics in Game 2, Kyrie Irving said he hopes there isn't any racism from the crowd when the series shifts to Boston for Games 3 and 4.

Since then, several players including Marcus Smart and Tristan Thompson have responded to Irving's comments with their own experiences of racism in Boston.

Celtics star Jayson Tatum shared his thoughts Friday on ESPN's "The Jump" with Rachel Nichols.

“You just hope that, obviously — everyone is expected to act a certain way,” Tatum said. “Cheer for your respective teams and say what you want to say in a competitive manner. You can’t cross any lines. I kind of understood what he was saying about just trying to keep it about basketball. I think most people should understand what he was talking about just with the nature of everything that’s kind of happened the last couple days.”

Tatum added that while he hasn't heard any racist remarks directed toward him in Boston, it's "sad" to hear about those who have, and it "shouldn't be tolerated."

Friday night marks Irving's first game in front of fans at TD Garden since he left the C's in 2019. Brooklyn currently leads the first-round series, 2-0.

Tip-off for Celtics vs. Nets Game 3 is set for 8:30 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Boston.