Jayson Tatum responds to Kendrick Perkins' critical postgame tweet

Tatum takes issue with Perk's postgame Twitter observation originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

On a night in which teammate Jaylen Brown recorded his first career triple-double, Jayson Tatum didn't have a bad night himself.

Certainly Tatum's numbers (19 points on 6 of 14 shooting) paled in comparison to Brown's 22 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists, but so long as the Boston Celtics picked up the win over the New York Knicks, no harm, no foul, right?

For NBC Sports Boston analyst Kendrick Perkins, one of the Celtics' toughest critics of late, it seems as though Tatum could've done more in a supporting role.

Jaylen Brown completely took over this game with his first triple double of his career! Played a perfect game while Jayson Tatum went 6/14 from the field. They got the win tho! Carry onâ€¦ — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) January 9, 2022

Tatum, whose shooting percentage for the season actually improved on Saturday -- he'd entered the game at a career-worst 41.8 percent -- took notice of Perk's criticism almost immediately.

Normalizing uplifting one man without bringing another one downâ€¦ JB played great itâ€™s alright to leave it at that https://t.co/hC2mGhNljQ — Jayson Tatum (@jaytatum0) January 9, 2022

Perk, who offered a spirited defense of the Twitter dust-up on Postgame Live, replied to Tatum online as well.

Itâ€™s not bringing you down homeboy! My point is that Iâ€™m ready to see both of you have great games at the same time! Just like the rest of the world we want to see if yâ€™all can co exist and Iâ€™m standing on that! Carry on youngsterâ€¦ https://t.co/WM0bE6o3nI — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) January 9, 2022

"I wasn't saying it to demoralize or put him down," Perkins said. "What I was saying was, to my point I've been bringing up, I want to start seeing both of them on a consistent basis put together great games between the both of them."

Story continues

"I DON'T GIVE A ðŸ˜¶" - @KendrickPerkins responds to Jayson Tatum's criticism of him on Twitter pic.twitter.com/QE8ikvPcO6 — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) January 9, 2022

For Perk's full response on PGL, see video above.

After the Celtics blew a 25-point lead against these same Knicks just 48 hours earlier, Perkins said that the Celtics were "broken."

To Perk's credit, on nights when both Tatum and Brown are truly brilliant, the Celtics are nearly imp