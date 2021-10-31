Jayson Tatum recruiting Bradley Beal

Abby Chin: Just reported @NBCSBoston — Here’s what Jayson Tatum told me this morning when I asked him about Bradley Beal: Do you even broach the subject of recruiting when you talk to Bradley Beal? Jayson Tatum: Yeah. We’ve talked about it plenty of times. I think, moreso, just thinking about how cool it would be to play with him. Just how we grew up and how close we are. It’s something I’ve always dreamed about. We didn’t get the opportunity with the USA team, but we did get to play with each other in the all star game last year which was a special moment. You know what I mean. Just, like playing in the NBA with your big brother. Who wouldn’t want to do that?

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko

Bradley Beal last night:

✅ 36 PTS

✅ 7 REB

✅ 6 AST

It’s the 23rd time Beal has recorded at least 35p/5r/5a in a game, the most such games in @Washington Wizards history.

The Wizards have won at least five of their first six games for just the fourth time in franchise history. pic.twitter.com/xwX3dHcPy2 – 11:01 AM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

“I always say I want to win. I want to be productive and I want to win in D.C. We’ve done that, obviously, so far.”

Count Bradley Beal as very happy with the Wizards’ 5-1 start. ift.tt/3mpJNWh – 10:46 AM

JD Shaw @JShawNBA

NBA’s best from October 30:

– B. Beal: 36 pts, 7 reb, 6 ast

– R. Barrett: 35 pts, 8 reb, 6 ast

– D. DeRozan: 32 pts, 6 reb, +15

– J. Valanciunas: 27 pts, 14 reb, 4 ast

– J. Butler: 27 pts, 5 reb, 7 ast

– N. Jokic: 26 pts, 19 reb, 7 ast

– D. Murray: 23 pts, 9 ast, 3 stl – 10:35 AM

Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo

Jayson Tatum when guarded by Bradley Beal last night:

6 points

3/9 FG

0/2 3P

1 TO

Beal leads the team with a 95.4 defensive rating. pic.twitter.com/0hAvVDqT1Y – 10:09 AM

Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96

Get you somebody who looks at you like Bradley Beal and Montrezl Harrell looks at each other pic.twitter.com/0aFysJr9Br – 10:28 PM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

Bradley Beal says he’s amazed at how the Wizards are 5-1 despite playing like “crap” on offense.

“Just imagine when everything starts clicking, when everybody’s gelling, when everybody’s healthy. It’s going to be scary.” – 9:53 PM

Tom Westerholm @Tom_NBA

Isolation sets have made up 22 percent of Jayson Tatum’s offense through six games, and he’s averaging 0.68 points per possession if you were wondering how that is going. – 9:37 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Bradley Beal scores 36, leads Wizards past Celtics to 5-1 record nba.nbcsports.com/2021/10/30/bra… – 9:28 PM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

Montrezl Harrell had his AAU team at the game. Bradley Beal said bring them to STL and his AAU team will beat them.

Trez, talking trash: “CP3’s team done smelt it, Raymond Felton’s team done smelt it.” – 9:25 PM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

Bradley Beal on the historic 5-1 start, says he’s told his Wizards teammates: “You can be part of a lot of history here.”

Pretty much sums up the approach Beal has taken for many years now. – 9:19 PM

Jay King @ByJayKing

Jaylen Brown said the Celtics got a “tough call” when Jayson Tatum blocked Montrezl Harrell. – 9:02 PM

Bradley Beal @RealDealBeal23

This is what it takes every night in this league! Keep going! #DCAboveAll pic.twitter.com/7ZyppPJmja – 8:57 PM

David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc

What a crazy game. Wizards 115-112 over Boston in 2 OT to go to 5-1 for the first time in 16 years (2005-06). Beal w/36. Double-doubles for Harrell (20 and 14) & Kuzma (17 and 17). KCP turns the ball over twice inbounding, but strips Jaylen Brown (34 points) on the final play. – 8:12 PM

Jay King @ByJayKing

What were the Celtics trying to do on that last possession? Tatum looked like he could have popped a 3 early. Then Schroder turned one down, too. They lose by three points to fall to 2-4. – 8:10 PM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

Rough overtimes for Jayson Tatum. – 8:07 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

What in the world was that from Tatum? He had no idea where the defenders were and threw it out of bounds. – 8:07 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Beal playing really good defense on Tatum late in this game is an unexpected thing that has happened late in this game. – 8:06 PM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

Big-time sequence from Bradley Beal. Got a tough basket, a stop on Jayson Tatum and then an assist to Spencer Dinwiddie, who made a difficult floater to put the Wiz up 115-112 with 20.6 sec. left in 2OT. – 8:06 PM

John Hollinger @johnhollinger

Beal has had some big defensive stands vs. his fellow St. Louisan Tatum tonight. – 8:05 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

I can’t imagine the Wizards have any chance of winning this challenge. It’s close, but Avdija got Tatum on the arm. – 8:00 PM

Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96

Deni Avdija with a clean block on Jayson Tatum, but this officiating crew calls a foul. Wes Unseld Jr. calls timeout to challenge. – 7:59 PM

Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo

Beal has a point — Jaylen Brown is pinning his arm to his body. – 7:59 PM

Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP

15 rebounds is a career-high for Jayson Tatum.

112-111, Celtics, 2:41 left in the 2nd OT. – 7:56 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

What a shot by Beal. Damn. – 7:52 PM

Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach

Tatum and Montrezl both with 5 fouls in the second overtime. – 7:51 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Looked like Boston tried to get Jaylen Brown the ball there, but ultimately it wound up with Jayson Tatum taking a very difficult fallaway jumper in the corner – basically the same look they got at the end of the first OT in New York to open the season. On to double OT in DC. – 7:51 PM

Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop

Tatum blocks Harrell shot. Tatum gets called for foul anyway. Harrell makes two free throws… Ball does occasionally lie. – 7:50 PM

Andrew Sharp @andrewsharp

Dinwiddie going straight to the rim at the end of regulation was great. Tatum dribbling into the awful fadeaway at the end of OT….. also great! – 7:49 PM

John Karalis @RedsArmy_John

I don’t understand what just happened on the last possession but Schroder waved Jaylen off twice and then had to go to Tatum for a contested shot. There was a conversation with Schroder after that. Very weird. Anyway, double OT cuz why not – 7:49 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Really good double-team by Dinwiddie on that Tatum miss. Waited until there was no way Tatum could make the pass. – 7:49 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Wow. That was a tough call on Tatum. Especially when Harrell shoved Brown to get the initially OR. – 7:46 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Tatum got that clean. Schroder probably fouled Beal though. – 7:42 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Boston has done everything they can to keep Beal from getting touches in the halfcourt over the last 5-10 minutes of gameplay. – 7:38 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

103-103 after regulation

Brown – 34 points

Tatum – 23 points

Richardson – 18 points

Horford – 5 blocks

Celtics – 2-23 three-pointers

Beal – 28 points

Harrell – 18 points

Dinwiddie – 18 points

Kuzma – 17 points

Wizards – 10-31 three-pointers – 7:35 PM

Jay King @ByJayKing

Just a huge sequence there for the Celtics. Tatum throws a turnover with numbers in transition, then Kuzma hits a 3-pointer from the corner while Bradley Beal gets fouled. Celtics could have taken the lead, fall behind 100-96 instead. – 7:22 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

That move by Tatum was ridiculously good. – 7:20 PM

Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96

Officials want to see Bradley Beal get felony level assaulted before giving him a whistle it appears – 7:19 PM

Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach

Big swing there. Beal hits a 3, Tatum (7-24) misses a wide open one, Dinwiddie and-1. – 7:14 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Beal clearly grabbed Tatum on that one. And he knows he got away with it, because he immediately started laughing. – 7:13 PM

Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo

Beal. Clutch three.

How it used to be. – 7:13 PM

Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96

Jayson Tatum has gotten a couple really soft foul calls in the second half that Bradley Beal would love.

Montrezl Harrell now has 5 fouls with 6:45 left in regulation. – 7:06 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Tatum can’t get sucked into trying to go 1-on-1 with Beal. That happened late in the game on Wednesday and took Boston completely out of their offense. – 7:05 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Pritchard rescues Tatum from what would have been an awful turnover. – 7:05 PM

Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo

Both Bradley Beal and Montrezl hurt on the same play — Beal’s head hit the back of Trezz’ – 7:04 PM

Abby Chin @tvabby

Just reported @NBCSBoston — Here’s what Jayson Tatum told me this morning when I asked him about Bradley Beal: pic.twitter.com/xVAsOBycfk – 7:02 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Tatum is all kinds of out of sorts today. – 7:01 PM

Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo

We’re headed to the 4th quarter

Wizards 76 Celtics 73

Beal: 22 points, 4 ast, 3 reb

Harrell: 16 points, 9 reb

Celtics:

Brown: 27 points, 2 ast, 5 reb

Tatum: 14 points, 9 reb – 6:53 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Wizards lead 76-73 after three

Brown – 27 points

Tatum – 14 points

Richardson – 13 points

Celtics – 0-20 three-pointers

Celtics – 5 turnovers

Beal – 22 points

Harrell – 16 points

Kuzma – 12 points

Wizards – 7-23 three-pointers

Wizards – 5 turnovers – 6:52 PM

John Karalis @RedsArmy_John

Celtics come back to tie the game but immediately give up two Beal buckets. On the plus side, they’re moving the ball better – 6:40 PM

Abby Chin @tvabby

Bradley Beal wanted a travel call on the take by his good friend Jayson Tatum. Tatum wanted the foul call. Nobody’s happy. – 6:32 PM

Abby Chin @tvabby

Jayson Tatum stepping to the line for the first time today. – 6:27 PM

John Karalis @RedsArmy_John

Tatum finally does get the call but misses the chance for a 3-point play and he seems frustrated with himself – 6:27 PM

John Karalis @RedsArmy_John

Tatum drives hard but doesn’t get the call (he should have) but he is slow to get back and after the Horford block, Tatum is still late to get into the defense and challenge the Kuzma 3 – 6:26 PM

Jay King @ByJayKing

The Celtics went 0 for 15 from deep in the first half. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown combined for one free throw attempt. Outside of Brown and Josh Richardson (12 for 18 combined), the other Celtics are currently 8 for 32. – 6:09 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Wizards lead 53-47 at the half

Brown – 17 points

Richardson – 11 points

Celtics – 0-15 three-pointers

Celtics – 3 turnovers

Beal – 14 points

Harrell – 14 points

Wizards – 6-14 three-pointers

Wizards – 4 turnovers – 6:08 PM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

Montrezl Harrell hits a half-court buzzer-beater to end the first half. Wizards lead the Celtics 53-47. Beal and Harrell have 14 pts apiece. – 6:07 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Beal over Horford is just Gator on Gator crime. – 5:53 PM

Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo

Might be time to take Pope off Tatum. – 5:47 PM

Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo

End of the first quarter, Wizards lead 25-20

Beal – 12 points (4/5 FG, 2/3 3P) 2 reb

Bertans/Harrell – 4 points

Celtics

Brown – 8 points (4/5 FG)

Wizards holding Celtics to 0-9 from 3P – 5:38 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Wizards lead 25-20 after one

Brown – 8 points

Richardson – 6 points

Celtics – 0-9 three-pointers

Celtics – 2 turnovers

Beal – 12 points

Harrell – 4 points

Wizards – 3-7 three-pointers

Wizards – 2 turnovers – 5:37 PM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

The Wizards lead the Celtics 25-20 after the first quarter. Beal has 12 pts already. Rest of the team has 13. Might be one of those nights for him. – 5:37 PM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

Jayson Tatum 1-of-10 from 3-point range against the Wizards this week. – 5:36 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Jayson Tatum and Grant Williams back in. They’re bridging the quarters with the reserves this afternoon. – 5:34 PM

Mark Murphy @Murf56

Tatum took four shots in his first four minutes. No easing into it tonight. He and Brown have combined to take 7 shots in 5 minutes – the latter 3-3 – 5:21 PM

John Karalis @RedsArmy_John

Tatum getting good looks but missing a couple now he has a foul on a Montrezl post up. Wizards should probably attack that again, especially since Tatum struggled with it last game too – 5:18 PM

Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo

Bradley Beal on one early:

7 of Washington’s 9 points so far, 3/4 from the field.

(1/1 3P) – 5:17 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Not a great sign for Boston that Beal is already out of the box like this. – 5:16 PM

Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96

Kamiah Adams-Beal is sitting courtside for Wizards-Celtics dressed as Cruella De Vil with Deuce and Braylon as Dalmatians. So cute. – 5:13 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Celtics starters tonight:

D. Schroder

J. Brown

J. Tatum

G. Williams

Al Horford

Wizards starters:

S. Dinwiddie

B. Beal

K. Caldwell-Pope

K. Kuzma

M. Harrell – 4:54 PM

Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP

Celtics at Wizards – Capital One Arena – October 30, 2021 – Starters

Boston – Schroder, Brown, Tatum, G. Williams, Horford

Washington – B. Beal, K. Caldwell-Pope, Spencer Dinwiddie, Kyle Kuzma, Montrezl Harrell

OUT: Boston: Smart, R. Williams Washington: Gafford, Hachimura pic.twitter.com/p3X470xTOZ – 4:32 PM

Mark Murphy @Murf56

Udoka admits Tatum has a tough habit to break when he complains to refs: “We tell him to move onto the next play. But it’s not easy – it’s a league-wide thing. And for him it’s just playing through it, and understanding that he’s gonna get calls if he keeps being aggressive.” – 4:27 PM

Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo

NBA Plays – Wizards v. Celtics @BetMGM

Kyle Kuzma o7.5 rebounds (-150)

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope o1.5 3P (-125)

Bradley Beal o1.5 3P (-145) pic.twitter.com/6E771bcSHD – 4:19 PM

Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP

The Celtics next two games are against the top two scorers against them in the Brad/Ime era. The Wizards (Beal) tonight in D.C. and the Bulls (DeRozan) in Boston Monday. pic.twitter.com/zHs3ReYz30 – 4:18 PM

Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo

Celtics starters:

Dennis Schroder

Jaylen Brown

Grant Williams

Jayson Tatum

Al Horford – 3:34 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Dennis Schroder and Grant Williams will start for the Celtics today, along with Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum and Al Horford. – 3:33 PM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

Wizards starters vs. Celtics:

Dinwiddie, Beal, KCP, Kuzma, Harrell – 3:25 PM

David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc

There’s 94 percent of the regular season left. So it’s way too early to fully buy in to the Wizards’ start. But Montrezl Harrell hits different than many-not just w/his energy, but with his attitude about Bradley Beal, and the city. In ⁦@TheAthleticDC⁩: bit.ly/3mr1FQH – 2:00 PM

Bradley Beal @RealDealBeal23

Wow!! 9 years since my NBA debut. Blessed 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/GleUjqbQpD – 1:48 PM

David Locke @DLocke09

The shot that marquee players are struggling with to start the year is the off the bounce three

Lillard 10 of 35 (29%)

Curry 10 of 35 (29%)

Doncic 9 of 34 (27%)

Tatum 6 of 29 (21%)

LaMelo 9 of 28 (32%)

George 7 of 25 (28%)

Trae Young 7 of 22 (32%)

De’Aaron Fox 1 of 19 (5%) – 1:36 PM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

In the first game of the season, per NBA tracking data, Jayson Tatum was 3-of-16 (18%) when defended by RJ Barrett.

When defended by any other player other than Barrett this season, Tatum is 47-of-102 (46%). – 11:58 AM

Chris Miller @cmillsnbcs

Happy NBA anniversary to Bradley Beal. On this date back in 2012 he made his debut on the road in Cleveland. 8pts. 3 Rebs. 3 Ast. #Blu3Magic #RealDeal #Panda #NBA75 pic.twitter.com/mQtiMTG3xq – 11:25 AM

What does he say in response? Jayson Tatum: There’s a lot that goes into that. Obviously. And there’s decisions that he would have to make, what’s best for his family. The idea of it we both like the idea of it for sure. -via Twitter / October 31, 2021

Chase Hughes: Bradley Beal, on the 5-1 start after being patient in the offseason: “I want to win with D.C.” -via Twitter @ChaseHughesNBCS / October 31, 2021

All eyes are on Ben Simmons and Kyrie Irving now, but everyone from team executives to opposing players continues to monitor the Washington Wizards. “Almost every game we play, someone says something,” Bradley Beal tells me over the phone, regarding how often players recruit him to leave. -via The Ringer / October 20, 2021