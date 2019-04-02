Jayson Tatum receives new kicks from Dwyane Wade originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Jayson Tatum is one of the NBA's budding stars. And apparently, Dwyane Wade has noticed that.

After the Boston Celtics' 110-105 victory over the Miami Heat, Tatum took to Instagram to post a picture of a new pair of shoes he got. They were apparently gifted to him, and signed, by the Miami star, Wade.

Look like @jaytatum0 got some kicks from @DwyaneWade (via IG story) pic.twitter.com/H02F8zjKs4 — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) April 2, 2019

It's a nice acknowledgment by the veteran to Tatum. The 21-year-old had a solid outing against the Heat, notching 19 points, six boards, and five assists. Wade must have been impressed with his performance enough to gift him the kicks. Either that, or he had planned on giving him the sneakers all along as part of his farewell tour.

The Celtics also offered Wade a gift of his own before the game. In what is expected to be Wade's final trip to the TD Garden, the team gave him a piece of the parquet floor to honor his accomplishments during his NBA career.

