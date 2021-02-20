Jayson Tatum reacts to Shaquille O'Neal, Charles Barkley leaving him off their All-Star lists
Jayson Tatum is among the top candidates to be named one of the seven reserves for the Eastern Conference in next month's 2021 NBA All-Star Game.
The Boston Celtics forward is averaging 25.8 points, seven rebounds and a team-leading 4.7 assists per game. He's also shooting 38.9 percent from 3-point range and 88.6 percent at the free throw line.
It would be surprising if either Tatum or teammate Jaylen Brown were not selected to the All-Star Game. Not everyone is convinced of that, though.
TNT's "Inside the NBA" crew on Thursday night shared their picks for the All-Star reserves in each conference. Kenny Smith, Shaquille O'Neal, Charles Barkley and host Ernie Johnson all chose Brown, but O'Neal and Barkley left Tatum off.
Barkley selected Zach LaVine, Jimmy Butler, Ben Simmons, James Harden, Domantas Sabonis, Julius Randle and Brown. O'Neal picked LaVine, Simmons, Harden, Sabonis, Randle, Brown and Trae Young.
No one on the TNT panel has an actual vote for the All-Star reserves -- they are selected by the 30 head coaches -- but their picks ignited some interesting debate.
Tatum was even asked about O'Neal and Barkley snubbing him after the Celtics beat Young and the Hawks on Friday night.
“I didn't see that," Tatum said in a Zoom call with reporters. "I mean, I’m sure some people last year didn’t have me on there. Everybody has their own respective opinion. I didn’t see it. Everybody has their opinion on who they think should make it. There’s a lot of guys that deserve to make it, and we’ll see.”
Tatum and Celtics teammate Kemba Walker were named All-Stars last season. It was Tatum's first All-Star selection.
This year's East and West All-Star reserves will be announced Tuesday night during TNT's NBA coverage. The All-Star Game is scheduled for March 7 in Atlanta.