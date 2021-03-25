Jayson Tatum reacts to Celtics trading Daniel Theis, Jeff Teague, Javonte Green

Tatum bids farewell to Theis, Teague, and Green originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics had to say goodbye to three of their teammates on Thursday, which marked trade deadline day in the NBA.

Daniel Theis and Javonte Green were sent to the Chicago Bulls for Mo Wagner and Luke Kornet. Jeff Teague was traded to the Orlando Magic to complete the deal that will bring Evan Fournier to Boston.

Jayson Tatum shared his reaction to the deals on Instagram, bidding farewell to Teague, Theis, and Green individually.

See Tatum's posts below:

The Celtics will look a bit different when they take the court Friday night. They'll face the Milwaukee Bucks in a rematch of Wednesday night's game, which resulted in a 121-119 loss for Boston. Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.