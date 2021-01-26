Jayson Tatum reacts to Allen Iverson comparing Celtics star to Kobe Bryant

Tatum shows love for A.I. after recent Kobe comparison originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Jayson Tatum picked a fitting day to bring up a shout-out from an NBA icon.

Hours after leading Boston to a 119-103 over the Chicago Bulls in his first game back from a bout with COVID-19, the Celtics star took to Twitter to react to a recent podcast clip of NBA great Allen Iverson raving about Tatum.

Man this feeling is priceless! A.I always show love 🤘🏽! https://t.co/wMdEJYbvRD — Jayson Tatum (@jaytatum0) January 26, 2021

"I love Donovan (Mitchell) -- Jayson Tatum, dawg. Dawg!" Iverson says in the clip, which is from a Sept. 24 episode of Stephen Jackson and Matt Barnes' "All The Smoke" podcast.

Jackson points out that Tatum has a lot of Kobe Bryant in his game, to which Iverson responds: "Yeah, you could tell. You could tell he was working with Kobe."

Tatum idolized Bryant growing up and got to train with the Los Angeles Lakers star after his rookie season. Bryant and his daughter, Gigi, died one year ago Tuesday in a tragic helicopter crash, so perhaps Tatum had Kobe on his mind when he came across this clip early Tuesday morning.

Tatum has made the most of his sessions with Bryant, earning third-team All-NBA honors last season while blossoming into an elite talent. He's averaging 26.6 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game this season and to date has validated the substantial hype he's received since making the leap from promising rookie to NBA star.