Jayson Tatum reacting to Jaylen Brown winning 2024 NBA Finals MVP with the Boston Celtics

There has been far too much ink spilled over the years over whether star Boston Celtics forwards Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum like each other over the years as the media and opposing fan bases search for strings to pull in search of clicks and schadenfreude.

But when it came time to hand Brown the NBA’s 2024 Finals Most Valuable Player award, it was all smiles on the part of Tatum and Brown both (and everyone around them as well, for that matter). That old battleaxe of a narrative will need to be retired, or at least remade after this historic moment. And many more as well, the privilege that comes with winning an NBA title.

Our friends over at the "Celtics All Access on CLNS" official YouTube channel were there to document it all for posterity

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire