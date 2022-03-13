Jayson Tatum raves about Jonathan Kuminga during Warriors-Bucks game

All-Star Tatum raves about Kuminga during Warriors-Bucks originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Jayson Tatum recognizes talent when he sees it.

During the first half of the Warriors' contest against the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday night, Tatum went to Twitter to sing the praises of rookie Jonathan Kuminga.

Kuminga gone be very good for a long time — Jayson Tatum (@jaytatum0) March 13, 2022

Kuminga made a great impression in just 11 minutes played in that first half. He scored eight points and added seven rebounds and one block as the Warriors went into the break leading Milwaukee 67-58.

Just wait until Kuminga throws down one of his famous dunks on the Bucks in the second half.