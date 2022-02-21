Jayson Tatum poses for epic photo with Celtics legends at NBA All-Star Game

Tatum poses for epic photo with Celtics legends at NBA All-Star Game originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The 2022 NBA All-Star Game in Cleveland on Sunday night was a very special occasion.

The league honored its 75th anniversary team, and many of those members were in attendance at Quicken Loans Arena to take part in the halftime ceremony.

The Boston Celtics were well-represented on the 75th anniversary team, with the likes of Larry Bird, Bill Russell, Paul Pierce and many others included on the roster.

Tatum identifies what changed for C's during hot streak

A couple of them -- including Pierce, Robert Parish, Kevin McHale and Kevin Garnett -- posed for a photo with the Celtics' lone 2022 All-Star, Jayson Tatum, before Sunday's game.

Check out the cool photo in the post below:

Tatum scored 10 points (on 4-of-10 shooting) with four rebounds and five assists in 20 minutes of action for Team Durant. Team LeBron won 163-160 with Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry winning All-Star Game MVP.

Sunday night was Tatum's third consecutive All-Star appearance. He still has a long, long way to go before he joins the list of Celtics legends, but the 23-year-old forward is definitely trending in the right direction.