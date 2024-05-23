Jayson Tatum passes Larry Bird for impressive NBA playoff record

BOSTON — Jayson Tatum, Larry Bird, Michael Jordan.

That’s the new top three for total playoff points through the first seven seasons of an NBA career. Tatum passed Jordan earlier in the Boston Celtics’ 2024 playoff run, and he topped Bird during Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals. He needed only six points on Thursday night to accomplish the feat and finished the night with 23 in Boston’s 126-110 win.

The rest of the top 10 isn’t too shabby. Take a look at the elite group Tatum now leads in the chart below:

Tatum, 26, has appeared in the playoffs in each of his first seven seasons. Since being taken third overall in the 2017 NBA Draft, the five-time All-Star has helped the C's to five Eastern Conference Finals plus a trip to the NBA Finals in 2022.

The Celtics are two wins away from another Finals berth. They started their series against the Indiana Pacers with a thrilling overtime victory at TD Garden. Tatum scored a game-high 36 points in the win, including 10 in OT.

