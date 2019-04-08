Jayson Tatum overrated? NBA player poll yields notable Celtics results originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Want to know how NBA players really feel? Look no further than the anonymous player poll.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Athletic published its 2019 NBA player poll Monday morning, the result of its 30 NBA beat writers asking a total of 127 players a number of questions about the best and worst the league has to offer.

If you're a Boston Celtics fan, some of the results weren't surprising: Kyrie Irving was named the league's best ballhandler (with a whopping 77.1 percent of all votes), while Brad Stevens (10 percent of votes) ranked second behind only San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich for the NBA coach you'd most want to play for.

Others, however, were a bit more perplexing.

Exhibit A: Receiving 2.1 percent of votes each (tied for the fourth-most) in the "most overrated" category were Irving, Jayson Tatum and ... Semi Ojeleye.

1) Draymond and Russ as the most overrated players is predictable



2) WHOMST are this 10.6 percent I just want to talk https://t.co/GFNLetnCtL pic.twitter.com/omvb6V5vGp



— Tyler Conway (@jtylerconway) April 8, 2019

You can debate whether Irving and Tatum are actually overrated, but we were unaware Ojeyele was even "rated" enough to make this list.

Story continues

We're also a bit surprised Marcus Smart received just a single vote (along with teammate Terry Rozier) for "Who don't you want to fight? (Or just ‘Who's the toughest?')" considering the scraps he's gotten himself into this season. Smart did rank seventh (2.4 percent of votes) for the NBA's biggest trash-talker, though.

A couple other big-picture results C's fans may find interesting: When asked which team, outside their own, would win the NBA title this season, only 1.8 percent picked Boston, tied with Philadelphia and behind Golden State, Milwaukee, Toronto and Houston.

Oh, and about those Kevin Durant free agency rumors? Exactly one percent of NBA players believe KD will be in Boston next season. So, we're telling you there's a chance.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.