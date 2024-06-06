Can Jayson Tatum outplay Luka Doncic for the Boston Celtics in the 2024 NBA Finals?

Can Jayson Tatum outplay Dallas Mavericks star wing Luka Doncic for the Boston Celtics in the 2024 NBA Finals? Tatum has averaged 26 points, 10.4 rebounds and 5.9 assists over 14 games in the 2024 NBA Playoffs so far.

When Tatum’s name was not called for Eastern Conference Finals MVP, it left many questioning whether or not he was the Celtics’ number one guy. With star teammate Jaylen Brown’s elevated level of play so far in these playoffs, who will Tatum be in the finals versus the Mavericks? CLNS Media’s Bobby Manning, Josue Pavon, Jimmy Toscano, A. Sherrod Blakely, and John Zannis recently discussed Tatum’s role in the finals on this preview episode of the “Garden Report” podcast.

Check it out in the clip embedded below!

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire