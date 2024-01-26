Jayson Tatum named starter for 2024 NBA All-Star Game

Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum has been named a starter for the 2024 NBA All-Star Game. This is Tatum’s fifth All-Star nod in his career and second timing earning starter honors. The game will be played Sunday, February 18 in Indianapolis.

Tatum joins Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers and Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks in the frontcourt for the East. The starting guards for the Eastern Conference will be Tyrese Haliburton of the Indiana Pacers and Damian Lillard of the Bucks.

All-Star starters are selected by a combination of fan, player, and media voting. Fan votes account for 50% of the total pool, while the players and media comprise the other half. Tatum finished second in fan voting, third in player voting, and third in coaches voting.

Are Boston's Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown the best duo in the NBA right now? https://t.co/uwzMlpB7ro pic.twitter.com/TpdUiUW1ms — The Celtics Wire (@TheCelticsWire) January 25, 2024

Tatum served as a starter during the 2023 NBA All-Star Game, and was named MVP for the game after dropping 55 points on 22-for-31 shooting. This season, the former Duke Blue Devil is having one of his most impressive seasons as a pro, and at the time of this writing has helped lead the Celtics to the top record in the league. Tatum is averaging 27.0 points per game in one of his most efficient seasons shooting the ball as a pro.

For now, Celtics fans will need to wait to see if any of Tatum’s Celtics teammates will be joining him in Indianapolis. Seven more reserves will be named to the All-Star game next Thursday, February 1. These selections are voted on by the various coaching staffs across the league. Jaylen Brown is very likely to earn one of these spots, but from there, it’s unclear how many other players Boston will have on the final roster.

Kristaps Porzingis also has a credible All-Star case, although he has missed time due to injury. Derrick White, meanwhile, has also put together an impressive bid this season.

Celtics Lab 237: Predicting how many Boston Celtics will be East NBA All-Stars with Chris Forsberg https://t.co/QAGtOjIDZd pic.twitter.com/l1AZn4EbWd — The Celtics Wire (@TheCelticsWire) January 23, 2024

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ

[lawrence-auto-related count=1 category=590969556]

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire