Jayson Tatum looks like superstar, takes over in fourth, drains game winner (VIDEO)

Jayson Tatum is starting to find his groove this season, looking more and more like the superstar leader the Celtics hoped he would become.

Kemba Walker took charge and had a dozen points in the fourth quarter for Boston as they hosted New York, but with the game tied 102-102 with 4.7 seconds left, it was Tatum with the ball.

And the game-winner.

JAYSON TATUM = CLUTCH pic.twitter.com/skXwuFYcN8 — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) November 2, 2019





That’s the kind of shot a superstar knocks down.

Tatum has a ways to go to reach superstar level, but going back to this summer with FIBA he has started to look like the evolution of the Tatum from his rookie year again: Being decisive, attacking the rim, and playing with confidence.

The kind of confidence that could turn him into a superstar.