Jayson Tatum, Lebron James among former players to salute Duke's Coach K

David Thompson, USA TODAY NETWORK
·2 min read
DURHAM, N.C. — There will be nearly 100 of Mike Krzyzewski's former players in attendance Saturday during his final game at Cameron Indoor Stadium, but there are still plenty of famous former players offering their congratulations to Coach K.

Duke tips off against North Carolina (6 p.m. ET, ESPN) for Coach K's final home game at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Saturday's contest will be the 257th meeting between Duke and North Carolina with Duke holding a 46-38 edge over UNC at home. Coach K holds a 50-46 lead of his biggest rival with a 22-19 mark at Cameron Indoor.

"I’ve tried not to think about it that much," Coach K said Thursday about his final game at Cameron. "But I know it will be emotional."

IN-DEPTH: Ex-Duke players on Coach K's lifelong, fatherly care: 'He's always there'

CAMERON INDOOR: Emotional Duke fans take in Coack K's final home game

LeBron James, left, and coach Mike Krzyzewski during a U.S. men&#39;s basketball game against Spain second half of an exhibition game against Spain on July 24, 2012.
Below, former Duke and U.S. men's basketball team members salute Mike Krzyzewski:

Jayson Tatum posts pics of Coach K

Lebron James calls Coach K the G.O.A.T

James and Coach K won three Olympic gold medals today.

Trajan Langdon blessed to be in Cameron

Jay Bilas will call Saturday's game

RJ Barrett wishes he could be at Cameron

Marty Clark shares powerful testimony

Billy King reflects on his commitment to Duke

David Thompson is an award-winning reporter for the USA Today Network covering NC State and Duke athletics. He can be reached at dthompson1@gannett.com or on Twitter at @daveth89.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY NETWORK: Coach K: Lebron James, Jayson Tatum among players to salute Duke coach

