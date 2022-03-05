Jayson Tatum, Lebron James among former players to salute Duke's Coach K

DURHAM, N.C. — There will be nearly 100 of Mike Krzyzewski's former players in attendance Saturday during his final game at Cameron Indoor Stadium, but there are still plenty of famous former players offering their congratulations to Coach K.

Duke tips off against North Carolina (6 p.m. ET, ESPN) for Coach K's final home game at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Saturday's contest will be the 257th meeting between Duke and North Carolina with Duke holding a 46-38 edge over UNC at home. Coach K holds a 50-46 lead of his biggest rival with a 22-19 mark at Cameron Indoor.

"I’ve tried not to think about it that much," Coach K said Thursday about his final game at Cameron. "But I know it will be emotional."

LeBron James, left, and coach Mike Krzyzewski during a U.S. men's basketball game against Spain second half of an exhibition game against Spain on July 24, 2012.

Below, former Duke and U.S. men's basketball team members salute Mike Krzyzewski:

Jayson Tatum posts pics of Coach K

Lebron James calls Coach K the G.O.A.T

James and Coach K won three Olympic gold medals today.

Trajan Langdon blessed to be in Cameron

Last home game for Coach K this evening. Should be a great one and emotional at the same time. Imagine a Head Coach starting at any university today and coaching there until 2064! Amazing what he has done. Blessed to be there for his last one on Coach K court today. Go Duke! — Trajan Langdon (@tralang_21) March 5, 2022

Jay Bilas will call Saturday's game

Some of the OGs of Duke Basketball. Lucky to know these amazing guys. pic.twitter.com/ONWKuNHsgm — Jay Bilas (@JayBilas) March 5, 2022

RJ Barrett wishes he could be at Cameron

Can’t wait to watch the Goat today.. wish I could be there but thank you coach K you really are the greatest to ever do it 🙏🏾 @DukeMBB — Rj Barrett (@RjBarrett6) March 5, 2022

Marty Clark shares powerful testimony

Former Duke guard Marty Clark posted this testimonial about Coach K on his Facebook page. Very much worth a read. pic.twitter.com/rtihhUeUmv — Seth Davis (@SethDavisHoops) March 5, 2022

Billy King reflects on his commitment to Duke

October 30, 1983 I made a commitment to Coach K and Duke University. I believed in a 35 year old who believed in me. Today will be the end of an era in Cameron Indoor Stadium for Coach K. Looking forward to sharing this day with all of my brothers who came before and after me. pic.twitter.com/YGd1snu7F6 — Billy King (@bkdefend) March 5, 2022

