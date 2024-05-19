Can Jayson Tatum lead the Boston Celtics to a championship?

The Boston Celtics are one win away from making the Eastern Conference Finals. Jayson Tatum has been an integral part of Joe Mazzulla’s offensive and defensive strategy. His ability to facilitate for his teammates, score at a high level and provide quality help defense has reiterated his position as one of the most complete players in the NBA.

However, there are questions regarding Tatum’s ability to step into a primary scoring role when the Celtics need it most. His game is predicated on being a focal point of the team’s system rather than a heliocentric star that others force-feed on the offensive end.

In a recent episode of “The Colin Cowherd Podcast,” Cowherd discussed Tatum’s offensive talent and questioned whether the Celtics could rely on him to lead them to a championship, assuming they make the NBA Finals.

Tatum is averaging 24.2 points, 5.4 assists and 10.4 rebounds during the postseason. He’s shooting 41.7% from the field. However, he struggles from deep, hitting just 26.3% of his 3-point attempts.

