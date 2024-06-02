Jayson Tatum joking around after a Boston Celtics practice

The Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks will face off in the 2024 NBA Finals to compete for a title. But it will be a long wait even now before Game 1 of the series kicks off on this coming week’s Thursday (June 6) evening at TD Garden.

In the meantime, fans of the team have little to slake their thirst for Celtics postseason basketball apart from glimpses into Boston practices, as few and far between as they may have been. One such practice’s end saw star Celtics forward Jayson Tatum joking around with his teammates while the Boston media corp snapped up video and stills of the team.

That of course includes our friends at CLNS Media, who put together the video of the practice in question that we have embedded below for your viewing pleasure. Check it out!

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire