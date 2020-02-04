Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown's importance to Celtics summed up in one stat

You don't need us to tell you how important Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are to the Boston Celtics' success. This team will only go as far as its promising young duo goes.

One wild stat, though, sums up their importance in a nutshell.

When Tatum and Brown both have scored 19 or more points this season, the Celtics have gone 17-0, per Boston Sports Info. The 17th win came Monday night vs. the Atlanta Hawks, when Tatum and Brown contributed 28 and 21 points respectively.

Update: Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown both score ≥ 19 points in the same game this year.



Celtics - (17-0, 1.000)



Tonight

Jayson Tatum - 28

Jaylen Brown - 21 https://t.co/gnbki8NLHO











— Boston Sports Info (@bostonsportsinf) February 4, 2020

If you ever wondered why Kemba Walker and Gordon Hayward occasionally take a step back to let Tatum and Brown take care of business, there's your answer.

Tatum's third season undoubtedly has been his best. The 21-year-old is averaging 21.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game and earned his first All-Star nod.

Brown, although not an All-Star, has arguably been just as good. He's on pace to set career highs in points (20.4), rebounds (6.6), and assists (2.4). The 23-year-old also was named NBA Eastern Conference Player of the Week on Monday, marking the second time he's earned the honor this season.

The future of the Celtics is in good hands.

