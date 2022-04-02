Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown match Larry Bird, Danny Ainge production for Celtics vs. Pacers

Tatum, Brown match decades-old mark for Celtics in win over Pacers originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Another night, another historic performance for Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown in the same game for the Boston Celtics.

In addition to the Celtics improving to 8-0 this season when Tatum and Brown both score 30 points in the same game, Tatum and Brown each had more than five assists in the 128-123 win over the Indiana Pacers. Per ESPN Stats & Info, Tatum and Brown are the first set of Celtics teammates to have at least 30 points and five assists in the same game in 35 years.

Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum are the first Celtics teammates with 30 Pts & 5 Ast in the same game since Larry Bird and Danny Ainge in Game 2 of the 1987 Eastern Conference Semifinals. pic.twitter.com/4XmIXKaW1P — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) April 2, 2022

Larry Bird and Danny Ainge were the last Celtics to achieve those totals in the same game, doing so in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinals against the Milwaukee Bucks in 1987. Bird and Ainge each had exactly 30 points in the 126-124 win, Bird recording five assists and Ainge dishing out eight.

On Friday, Tatum had 31 points and six assists while Brown had 32 and seven.

It was the eighth straight game Brown has scored at least 25 points for the Celtics, the longest such stretch of his career.

Al Horford (six) and Marcus Smart (five) also had at least five assists for Boston, which had 29 assists as a team. The Celtics are now 18-2 in 2021-22 when they record more than 28 assists in a game.