Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown injuries: Update on Celtics stars

Latest on Tatum and Brown's injuries in Celtics-Blazers game

An entertaining game Sunday night at TD Garden ended with the last thing Boston Celtics fans wanted to see.

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown collided near the Celtics' bench on a Portland Trail Blazers inbound pass with about 40 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter of Boston's 129-119 loss.

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown both leave the game after a collision at the end of the game

Brown yelled out in pain and hopped to the locker room on his left leg, while Tatum walked gingerly to the locker room behind his All-Star teammate.

Celtics head coach Brad Stevens said both players were being evaluated after the game.

Brad Stevens on the update about Jayson and Jaylen's status after collision

"Jaylen and Jayson, I don't have any update on them, other than they were both in their rooms being looked at," Stevens said.

Tatum spoke with reporters after Stevens and seemed optimistic his own injury wasn't serious.

Jayson Tatum gives an update on the injury he suffered after a collision with teammate Jaylen Brown

"We just collided and he stepped on my foot and he fell on my leg," Tatum said. "But I should be all right. See how I feel tomorrow, but should be OK.

"I was able to walk off the court by myself, so that should be a sign."

Brown didn't speak with the media Sunday night, which could suggest his injury is more serious than Tatum's.

Tatum scored a team-high 33 points before his injury and set a franchise record in the process with 128 points over his last three contests. Brown added 16 points on 6 of 22 shooting.

Tatum and Brown have carried the offensive load for Boston this season, so their injuries will be worth monitoring closely down the stretch.