Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are first Celtics duo to accomplish this awesome feat

Tatum and Brown are first C's duo to accomplish this awesome season opener feat

The Boston Celtics need Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown to carry them at both ends of the floor in the 2020-21 NBA season, and they delivered in a major Wednesday night.

The C's earned a 122-121 opening night win over reigning MVP winner Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks in thrilling fashion.

Tatum drilled a game-winning 3-point shot with 0.4 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter. Antetokounmpo was fouled on the ensuing Bucks possession but missed his second foul shot, which would've tied the score.

Tatum finished with 30 points on 12-of-28 shooting, while Brown led the Celtics with 33 points on 13-of-24 shooting.

This duo made Celtics history for their scoring prowess in the first game of the season, as the league's stats Twitter account noted following Boston's victory.

The Celtics will return to game action on Christmas Day versus Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets. Boston will need its star duo to give another great performance if the Celtics are going to beat a very talented Nets squad.