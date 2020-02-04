Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown boast eerily similar career stats after Celtics' win

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have three obvious traits in common: Their names begin with "Jay," the Boston Celtics drafted both players No. 3 overall and they're both very good at basketball.

How good, you ask? After dropping 28 points in Monday night's win over the Atlanta Hawks, Tatum now has 3,331 career points, second only to Donovan Mitchell among players taken in the 2017 NBA Draft.

Brown? He ranks fifth among players taken in the 2016 draft with -- wait for it -- 3,331 career points.

That's right: The two pillars of Boston's young core have scored the exact amount of regular-season points with the Celtics: Tatum through 204 career games and Brown through 263 career games.

As 98.5 The Sports Hub Celtics play-by-play man Sean Grande pointed out, this incredible stat was a thing entering Saturday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Fun fact if you missed it on the broadcast...



Career scoring entering Saturday...



Jaylen Brown....3,268 points

Jayson Tatum....3,268 points









— Sean Grande (@SeanGrandePBP) February 2, 2020

Then Tatum scored a combined 53 points over his next two contests -- and Brown matched him down to the point, with 32 points versus Philly and 21 points against Atlanta.

Want more proof these guys are statistical mirror images of each other? See below:

FIELD GOALS MADE

Tatum:

1219

Brown: 1239



FIELD GOALS ATTEMPTED

Tatum:

2687

Brown: 2633



3-POINTERS MADE

Tatum:

331

Brown: 346



3-POINTERS ATTEMPTED

Tatum:

849

Brown: 939



REBOUNDS

Tatum:

1185

Brown: 1149



ASSISTS

Tatum:

425

Brown: 372



STEALS

Tatum:

228

Brown: 222



Context is important here: The 21-year-old Tatum has played in 59 fewer games and thus has higher career averages than the 23-year-old Brown, who narrowly missed joining Tatum on the Eastern Conference All-Star Team.

It's likely Tatum will move past Brown in the near future, too, considering he's averaging 21.7 points per game this season to Brown's 20.4.

But it looks like Boston's dynamic duo has a scoring competition on its hands, with the next round coming Wednesday night against the Orlando Magic.

