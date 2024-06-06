Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown need a banner for their Boston Celtics legacy

Star forwards Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown need a banner for their Boston Celtics legacy. If Tatum and Brown want to join the lengthy list of Celtics legends, they will need to prove that they can bring a title back to Boston for the first time since the 2008 Ubuntu crew helmed by Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett, and Ray Allen — all Hall of Famers.

And they need to do it now, given the onerous penalties the league put on teams like theirs in the new collective bargaining agreement (CBA) instituted by the league and the Players Association this year. There may never be a clearer path to Banner 18!

Andscape’s Marc Spears (himself a Hall of Famer on the broadcast side of things) recently joined the CLNS Media “Cedric Maxwell” podcast to give his takes on the Jays’ legacies. Check it out below!

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire