Jayson Tatum, A’ja Wilson Star In Gatorade Ad Narrated By Michael Jordan

Jayson Tatum, A’ja Wilson, and more star in Gatorade’s resurrected “Is It In You” campaign, narrated by the man who brought forth the revolution—Michael Jordan. The new ad, described as Gatorade’s “largest campaign in the brand’s history” via the official press release, was released on Wednesday (May 29).

MJ, the campaign’s golden child in the ’90s and the early 2000s, narrates the commercial, which features a call to arms for Gen Z’s superstar athletes of tomorrow while showing the prowess of today’s superstar athletes.

The narration reintroduces the concept of “IT” and details the “inner drive that fuels greatness” across the world of sports. Gatorade’s 2024 “Is It In You?” campaign features appearances from stars such as A’ja Wilson, Jayson Tatum, Caitlin Clark, Sydney Mclaughlin Levrone, Josh Allen, DJ Lagway, and, of course, His Airness—who also happens to be Gatorade’s longest standing athlete partner.

However, the campaign has a much deeper mission than showing off the biggest sports stars. Gatorade is set on inspiring Gen Z to get involved with more sports programs. A study conducted by the sports drink company found that 53% of Gen Z athletes stopped playing sports due to “external factors like social pressures and unrealistic expectations.” So this time around, “Is It In You?” is more than a campaign—it’s a rallying cry.

“As the brand that has been on the sidelines fueling athletes for decades, we’re committed to not only helping them stay in the game but also celebrating their unique ‘IT’,” Gatorade Chief Brand Officer Anuj Bhasin said. “The return of ‘Is It In You?’, our biggest campaign of all time, is about acknowledging how much the sports landscape has changed, while reminding athletes that one thing hasn’t—the inner drive that fuels you—and that’s what matters most.”

“With ‘Is It In You?’ in the ’90s, we inspired a generation,” Jordan, the six-time NBA Champion, said in the press release. “The return of ‘Is It In You?’ is another chapter in greatness for Gatorade, a brand that has fueled champions for decades and relentlessly serves athletes on and off the field.”

Watch Gatorade’s reimagined “Is It In You?” ad above.

